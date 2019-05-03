Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's title hopes still alive after Bayern slip-up against Nuremberg, says coach Lucien Favre

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has said that his side's Bundesliga title hopes are now alive and well despite declaring them dead last weekend.

The Swiss coach said that the title race was over last Saturday, after his side's 4-2 derby defeat to Schalke gave title rivals Bayern Munich the chance to pull four points clear at the top of the table.

Yet Bayern were then held to a surprise draw away to relegation strugglers Nuremberg the following day, keeping them just two points ahead of Dortmund with three games to go.

Ahead of his side's difficult trip to Werder Bremen on Saturday, Favre said that Bayern's slip had given his team new hope.

"Everyone thought it was over, but we didn't think Bayern would draw in Nuremberg. Now everything is possible. The players see the table and they saw the Bayern result, which changes everything. They know that it is possible (to win the title), and we have been working on this conviction all week," he said on Friday.

Dortmund remain under pressure to deliver against Bremen on Saturday evening, however.

With Bayern playing bottom club Hanover at home earlier in the day, Favre's side can expect to be five points behind the league leaders and in need of a win by the time they kick off against Bremen.

If they beat Bremen, the title race looks set to go down to the wire, with Bayern facing two tough games against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt on the last two days of the season.

Dortmund have an only slightly easier run-in, with games against Fortuna Duesseldorf and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

