Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Lucien Favre says 'everything is possible' ahead of final day title showdown with Bayern Munich

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says "everything is possible" as his side prepare to make one desperate final bid for the Bundesliga title against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund are two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the last day of the season, and can only be crowned champions on Saturday if they beat Gladbach and Bayern lose at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gladbach and Frankfurt also have much to play for, with both clubs still in the race for Champions League qualification.

"The league is exciting until the end this year, and that is good for the Bundesliga," said Favre at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"Everything is possible but I don't want to talk about (our title chances). We have to concentrate on our game."

Sporting director Michael Zorc said that Dortmund were proud to have kept the title race alive until the last day, but admitted that his team had only an outside chance of snatching the title.

"We know that Bayern are in pole position," he said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.