Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji fined for defying coronavirus controls for haircuts

Sports The Associated Press Jun 05, 2020 20:29:16 IST

Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined by the German football league on Friday for defying coronavirus control measures to get haircuts.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Paderborn. AP Photo

The league said Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home, as seen in photos published on social media. There were no facemasks visible in the photos.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari, but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

“It goes without question that professional football players also need their hair cut. However, this must be done in accordance with the medical-organisational concept at the moment,” the league said in its statement.

It did not give the value of the fines. Sancho and Akanji have five days to appeal.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 20:29:16 IST



