Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund rule out Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United as transfer window nears end
According to Sky Sports last Tuesday, Dortmund rejected a formal bid from United of up to €100 million.
Berlin: Borussia Dortmund insisted Friday there is no chance that England winger Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United before the transfer window closes in three days time.
"We have of course had communication with Manchester, but everything there is to say on the subject has already been said by us," sports director Michael Zorc said with the transfer window to close on Monday.
"That will not change in the next three days."
According to Sky Sports last Tuesday, Dortmund rejected a formal bid from United of up to €100 million (£91 million, $117 million).
Sancho, 20, who scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga last season, has been a long-term target for United as they look to build on finishing third in the Premier League last season.
It's unclear whether Sancho will be fit to play Freiburg at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday, having also sat out Wednesday's 3-2 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup showdown.
"Jadon has a slight cold, we'll see," said coach Lucien Favre on Friday with Sancho so far having tested negative for the coronavirus earlier in the week.
So far in 2020/21, Dortmund beat fellow Champions League side Moenchengladbach a fortnight ago, but crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg last Saturday before losing to Bayern on Wednesday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Solskjaer hints Victor Lindelof could pay for defensive lapses as Manchester United face Brighton
Solskjaer's men travel to Brighton on Saturday badly in need of a win to kickstart their campaign, with hopes the Red Devils could challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title having suffered an early blow.
Premier League: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale flying to London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return
Gareth Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons.
Bundesliga: Erling Braut Haaland draws a blank as Borussia Dortmund crash at Augsburg
Dortmund had three times as many shots on goal and dominated with 80 percent possession, which left their Swiss coach Lucian Favre to admit, "we are very disappointed, it's hard to accept this defeat".