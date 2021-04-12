Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund planning to keep Erling Haaland for next season
Haaland is under contract with Dortmund until 2024. His transfer fee and wage costs would be out of reach for all but Europe's very richest clubs.
Borussia Dortmund's sporting director is planning to keep Norway striker Erling Haaland at the club next season despite interest from Europe's biggest clubs.
The 20-year-old Norwegian has scored 33 goals in 34 games across all competitions this season. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Haaland as “a fantastic striker” on Monday and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has classified him alongside Kylian Mbappé as “players of the present and future."
“I like to stick to how the contractual basis looks and how direct conversations have gone within the last week,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in an interview shown by German broadcaster ARD on Sunday. “We have a really clear plan to go into the new season with Erling.”
Haaland is under contract with Dortmund until 2024. His transfer fee and wage costs would be out of reach for all but Europe's very richest clubs, especially after the coronavirus pandemic squeezed football finances around the continent.
Haaland and Dortmund's next game is against City in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. City has a 2-1 lead from the first leg.
