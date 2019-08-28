You are here:
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thorgan Hazard set to be sidelined for 'several weeks' after picking up rib injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 28, 2019 21:01:00 IST

  • Belgian international Thorgan Hazard will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a rib injury in the Bundesliga, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday

  • Hazard, who arrived from Munchengladbach during the summer, is likely to miss Dortmund's next two Bundesliga matches at least, against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen

  • He will probably also miss Belgium's two Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland next month

Berlin: Belgian international Thorgan Hazard will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a rib injury in the Bundesliga, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday.

File image of Thorgan Hazard. Reuters

"Thorgan Hazard suffered a rib injury following a collision with an opponent in the match away to FC Cologne. The 26-year-old is now set for several weeks on the sidelines. Get well soon, Thorgan," said a statement on the club website.

Hazard, who arrived from Munchengladbach during the summer, is likely to miss Dortmund's next two Bundesliga matches at least, against Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.

He will probably also miss Belgium's two Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland next month.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 21:01:00 IST

