You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou injures left knee after club resumes training

Sports Press Trust of India Apr 15, 2020 21:43:56 IST

Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou damaged a ligament in his left knee after the club returned to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Wednesday.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou injures left knee after club resumes training

File image of Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel-Zagadou. AP

Dortmund said Zagadou injured the lateral collateral ligament while training, but didn't give further details.

German clubs have resumed training but they have kept players working in small groups.

“Over the coming weeks, the France (under-21) international will work intensively with the club’s rehab coaches in a bid to return to fitness and — provided that the corona pandemic allows for it — help his team in the remainder of the season,” Dortmund said in a statement.

Zagadou was a bench player for Dortmund at the beginning of the season but became a regular starter in November. He played both legs in Dortmund's 3-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 21:43:56 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 15 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 15 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres