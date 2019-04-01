Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund dealt double injury blow ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

Berlin: Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of Saturday's crucial showdown at Bayern Munich, with defenders Achraf Hakimi and Abdou Diallo both ruled out.

The pair were injured in last Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Wolfsburg, which left Dortmund two points ahead of second-placed Bayern before this weekend's top-of-the-table clash at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Morocco international Hakimi, 20, on loan from Real Madrid, will now miss the last seven league games of Dortmund's season after breaking a bone in his right foot.

"Hakimi will be operated on in Madrid and is out for the rest of the season," said the club in a statement on Monday.

Centre-back Abdou Diallo, 22, is out with a leg injury, but Dortmund say it is "still unclear" how long he will be sidelined for.

