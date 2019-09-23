Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund concede late own goal to draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, drop down to third spot in league

Berlin: Marco Reus was left fuming after Borussia Dortmund conceded a late own goal to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and lose ground on Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Dortmund twice took the lead but surrendered an equaliser on 88 minutes, failing to deal with two crosses before Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada forced Thomas Delaney to turn the ball into his own net.

The draw left Dortmund third, three points behind Leipzig and one adrift of defending champions Bayern Munich, who thrashed Cologne 4-0 on Saturday. Unbeaten Leipzig won 3-0 at Werder Bremen.

In Frankfurt, goals by Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel and England winger Jadon Sancho either side of an Andre Silva equaliser left Dortmund 2-1 up with full-time approaching before Delaney's costly own goal.

Dortmund captain Reus could not hide his frustration.

"We are not seeing the thing through," the Germany international told Sky, bristling when asked if his team had a "mentality problem".

"Stop asking about this mentality shit – it's crap and it's the same questions every week."

Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre kept the same starting line-up which drew 0-0 at home to Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

Germany boss in stands

Germany head coach Joachim Loew was in the stands amid calls from both German legend Lothar Matthaeus and Favre that Mats Hummels should be recalled to the national squad.

Hummels, deemed to be past his prime by Loew last March, was outstanding against Barcelona and marshalled the back four in Frankfurt before being replaced on the hour due to a back injury.

His experience was badly missed in the dying stages.

Dortmund made a bright start when Witsel picked out the bottom corner with 11 minutes gone, but a lapse in concentration let Frankfurt back in just before the break as Silva levelled.

Witsel added an assist to his earlier goal as he latched onto the rebound after Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick was saved by Kevin Trapp, teeing up Sancho to tap in his third league goal of the season on 66 minutes.

Sancho made way for Germany winger Julian Brandt soon after with Eintracht already pushing for an equaliser before Kamada's volley was diverted in by Delaney.

Earlier, French under-21 striker Marcus Thuram came off the bench to score twice in Borussia Moenchengladbach's 2-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Hosts Gladbach crashed to a shock 4-0 defeat at home by Austrian side Wolfsberg in the Europa League on Thursday and were heading towards a second loss in four days at Borussia Park before Thuram intervened.

Ghana defender Kasim Adams gave Duesseldorf a first-half lead, but Thuram turned the game by converting a cross seven minutes after coming on and then tapping home the late winner from a goalmouth scramble.

They were Thuram's first Bundesliga goals in only his fifth game since signing from French second-division club Guingamp in July for nine million euros ($9.9m).

Gladbach's third win in five games kept them three points back of Leipzig as one of five teams level on 10 points. Fortuna dropped to 12th.