Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund beaten at home by Cologne, Bayern Munich extend lead
Cologne held on in Dortmund to end its 18-game run without a win in the league. Erling Haaland and Mats Hummels missed late chances for Dortmund.
Berlin: Borussia Dortmund lost at home to Cologne 2-1 and Bayern Munich survived a scare at Stuttgart to open a two-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski scored again in Bayern's 3-1 win, taking his tally to 12 in eight games and lifting the defending champions four points clear of Dortmund.
Bayern is two points ahead of Leipzig, which moved to second after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1.
Max Kruse's brilliant strike from distance rescued a 3-3 draw for Union Berlin against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Kruse's penalty put Union two goals up after just six minutes, but the home side failed to take further chances and Frankfurt fought its way back.
Augsburg drew with Freiburg 1-1.
Borussia Mönchengladbach was hosting Schalke later.
