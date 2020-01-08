You are here:
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry faces extended period on sidelines as injuries plague defending champions

Sports The Associated Press Jan 08, 2020 18:08:49 IST

  • Besides Gnabry, Bayern Munich must also contend with fitness issues of Kingsley Coman, Javi Martinez, Lucas Hernández and Niklas Süle

  • However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month

  • “The personnel situation is really poor,” Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday

Doha: Bayern Munich has been hit with a string of injuries, including one which may force winger Serge Gnabry to head home early from the team's training camp in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

File image of Serge Gnabry. Reuters

Besides Gnabry's Achilles tendon problem, Bayern must also contend with a knee injury to winger Kingsley Coman and ongoing problems for defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernández and Niklas Süle.

However, top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after undergoing groin surgery last month.

“The personnel situation is really poor,” Flick said at the camp in Qatar, according to a report from German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Bayern's first Bundesliga game after the break will be at Hertha Berlin on 19 January. Fullback Joshua Kimmich will miss the Hertha game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards.

Bayern, which is in third place and chasing an eighth consecutive German title, will be back in European competition on 25 February against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

