Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez undergoes surgery on injured left knee
'Lucas Hernandez has had successful knee surgery. The French international tore his medial meniscus during the European championships,' Bayern said in a statement.
Berlin: Bayern Munich's French international fullback Lucas Hernandez has undergone surgery on his left knee, injured during the Euros, the club said Sunday.
ℹ️ Following his injury at #EURO2020, @LucasHernandez has undergone successful knee surgery and now begins his rehabilitation phase.
Speedy recovery, Lucas!
🔗 https://t.co/v6wFexcbfF#FCBayern
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 4, 2021
"Lucas Hernandez has had successful knee surgery. The French international tore his medial meniscus during the European championships," Bayern said in a statement.
Hernandez, who has won 28 caps, had to go off at half time during the final group stage match, a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and was unable to take his place for the second phase loss to Switzerland on penalties.
also read
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid to begin title defense against Celta Vigo, Barcelona to host Real Sociedad on opening weekend
Real Madrid will open their campaign by heading to Alaves and Barca will welcome Real Sociedad in a season which will include fixtures on Fridays and Mondays.
EFL Championship: Fulham appoint former Watford, Everton boss Marco Silva as new manager
Former Hull, Watford and Everton boss Silva, 43, has signed a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage on Monday to become Bournemouth boss.
Premier League: Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney signs long-term contract extension with Arsenal
Tierney, 24, whose new deal reportedly takes him up to 2026, was a rare bright spark in a desperately disappointing season for Mikel Arteta's men, who finished eighth in the English top-flight.