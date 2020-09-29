Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane sidelined for two weeks after picking up knee injury, says Hansi Flick
Sane injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.
Munich: Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane will miss around two weeks because of a knee injury, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.
Flick said Sane won't be available at least until the end of the upcoming international break.
Sane injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.
Sane will not be able to feature on Wednesday in the Super Cup game against Dortmund and on Sunday in the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin, and likely also Germany's Nations League matches against Ukraine and Switzerland. Bayern's first game after the break is a postponed German Cup game on 15 October against fifth-tier Düren.
Sane has started all three of Bayern's games since signing from City and also two games for Germany against Spain and Switzerland this month. Sane last played on Sunday for 73 minutes in Bayern's 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim.
Flick said David Alaba was also an injury doubt ahead of the Dortmund game with an unspecified muscle problem.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Liverpool sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara for £20 million fee
Thiago agreed a "long-term contract" with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara as midfielder adds new dimension to team
The 29-year-old becomes Liverpool's first major signing for two years, in which time they have won the Champions League and a first English league title for 30 years.
Bundesliga: Japan's Daichi Kamada shines as Eintracht Frankfurt down Hertha Berlin 3-1 for season's first win
Kamada, who has four international appearances, set up efforts for Bas Dost and Sebastien Rode after Andre Silva had opened the scoring in the German capital.