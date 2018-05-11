You are here:
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Jupp Heynckes believes Manuel Neuer will be fit for Germany's World Cup defence

Sports AFP May 11, 2018 23:43:09 IST

Berlin: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said on Friday that he is "optimistic" about the chances of Manuel Neuer being part of Germany's World Cup defence despite being sidelined for eight months due to injury.

"I am very optimistic that Manuel Neuer will go into camp with the national team," said Heynckes.

Last September, Neuer fractured his foot for the second time in 2017 and has only played four times for the Bundesliga champions in the last 13 months.

File image of Manuel Neuer. AFP

Nevertheless, Germany head coach Joachim Loew is expected to name Neuer, his first-choice goalkeeper and captain, in his provisional World Cup squad on Tuesday.

The shot-stopper will have to prove his fitness in a fortnight-long training camp in north Italy from 23 May, which includes an away friendly against Austria on 2 June.

Germany must submit their final 23-man World Cup squad by 4 June, four days before playing their final warm-up game against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen.

Neuer recently returned to team training with Bayern, but is still not able to take full part.

Heynckes, who turned 73 on Wednesday, has said Neuer will not play against Stuttgart in Munich on Saturday, the last home league game this season.

On Friday, Neuer took part in "70 to 80 percent of the team training," the Bayern boss revealed.

"He showed everything a goalkeeper needs, jumping for example.

"It is impressive the shots he is saving, that is very positive.

"We just have to wait now to see how things develop."

Germany open the defence of their World Cup title against Mexico in Moscow on 17 June, but Neuer faces a race against time to be fit.

"I don't think it's possible that I would participate in such a tournament without having some match practice," said the 32-year-old.

Neuer's last chance to play for Bayern this season will be in the German Cup final a week on Saturday, which Heynckes has left open.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 23:43 PM

