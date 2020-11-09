Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich out until January after knee operation
Kimmich damaged the meniscus in his right knee in a challenge on Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland during Bayern's 3-2 win over its title rival on Saturday. He had to be helped off the field.
Munich: Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be out until January after undergoing a knee operation, the club said.
Kimmich was operated on successfully on Sunday and the club hopes he can return to play in January, the club said late on Sunday.
“We’re glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We’ll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.
Kimmich has played 11 games for Bayern this season, scoring three goals and setting up seven more.
The injury rules Kimmich out of Germany’s team for Nations League games against Ukraine at home on Saturday and away to Spain on 17 November.
Germany coach Joachim Loew said on Monday he was “happy” to hear that the operation was successful.
“We will obviously miss him for the Nations League games against Ukraine and especially in Spain,” Loew said. “However, the most important thing is that he will get the time and peace he needs now in order to recover completely."
