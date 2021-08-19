Bundesliga: Bayern Munich wait on Manuel Neuer's fitness after ankle knock
Neuer, 35, needed treatment on his right ankle during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Dortmund in the German Super Cup.
Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer sat out training Thursday with an ankle knock as the defending Bundesliga champions wait on their goalkeeper's fitness for this weekend's home game against Cologne.
He played the full 90 minutes and lifted the trophy on the pitch after Bayern striker Robert Lewandowksi sealed victory with two goals.
In a statement, Bayern left it open whether the Germany goalkeeper will be fit for Sunday's home league game at the Allianz Arena.
The defending champions are hunting their first Bundesliga win of the new season after drawing last Friday's opening match at Moenchengladbach.
If Neuer drops out, he is set to be replaced by reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, 33, who rejoined in the summer after a season at second division Hamburg.
