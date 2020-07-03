Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sign German winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City on a five-year deal
Bayern said on Friday that Sane has signed a five-year deal through June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season next week.
Bayern Munich have ended a long pursuit and finally signed Germany winger Leroy Sané from Manchester City.
The Bavarian powerhouse said on Friday that the 24-year-old former Schalke player has signed a five-year deal through June 2025 and will start preparing for the upcoming season next week.
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said, “He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years, especially in the national team. Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasizes this goal.”
@LeroySane19's first 24 hours in Munich
https://t.co/fJuZjGmKTv #ServusLeroy #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YJ6o1Zx0VO
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 3, 2020
City was already resigned to losing the pacey forward, who had one year left on his contract with the Premier League side. Coach Pep Guardiola said Sané had rejected “two or three” offers to extend his contract.
Bayern are reportedly paying 50 million euros ($56.3 million) for the player, less than half what the club expected to pay last year before he sustained a serious knee ligament injury in the Community Shield against Liverpool on 4 August. The injury put a hold on the move and Sané only returned for City as a late substitute against Burnley on 22 June. It was his only league appearance since the injury.
Sané is Bayern’s third reinforcement for the new season after the free transfers of goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from league rival Schalke and 18-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.
Sané has five goals in 21 appearances for Germany since making his debut in 2015.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says football transfer fees, salaries will drop post COVID-19
In the coming season fans should not expect any big spending as clubs undergo cost-cutting operations, Rummenigge said.
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach qualify for Champions League, Fortuna Dusseldorf relegated
Borussia Monchangladbach secured the fourth spot ahead of Bayer Leverkusen on the final day of the Bundesliga season with a 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich snap up French defender Tanguy Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain
It is the 18-year-old Kouassi’s first professional contract after three seasons at PSG’s youth academy, although he has featured in the first team, making his debut in December 2019.