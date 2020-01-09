Bundesliga: Bayern Munich rule out Leroy Sane among possible signings to replenish ailing squad

Doha: Bayern Munich hopes to make some new signings to make up for a number of injuries, even if Manchester City forward Leroy Sané won’t be one of them.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on Thursday ruled out a move for the Germany international, saying his possible transfer was “not an issue” for now.

Bayern had been hoping to sign the 23-year-old Sane during the offseason but shelved its plans when he hurt his knee during City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool in August. Sané is still working on his return from anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Salihamidzic said Bayern was looking at other options after coach Hansi Flick told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper of his need for reinforcements. Flick said the club needed two players — a right back and a winger — to compensate for injuries.

Defenders Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernández and Javi Martínez are all out, while forwards Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are also injured.

Salihamidzic said he was surprised by Flick’s comments, but agreed with the coach.

“Hansi Flick assessed the current situation and came to the conclusion that we need to strengthen (the squad). You have to accept that. I do, too. Hansi now feels the expectations as head coach,” Salihamidzic said at the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar.

“There’s no difference of opinion. I want to help the coach. We’re looking at the options, but it’s hard to improve the squad,” added Salihamidzic, who said Bayern wasn’t prepared to pay any price. “It has to be within the financial constraints. Bayern’s future doesn’t depend on a right-back.”

