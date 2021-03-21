Bundesliga: Bayern Munich release Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba for international fixtures
'We gave the go-ahead for both players,' said Bayern coach Hansi Flick after the Bundesliga leader's 4-0 thrashing of Stuttgart.
Berlin: Bayern Munich did a U-turn Saturday and said both Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba will be released for international duty next week due to a change in Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Lewandowski, who scored a hat-trick for Bayern on Saturday, will be released for Poland's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley in London on March 31.
Likewise, Alaba can play for Austria for their qualifier in Glasgow against Scotland on March 25.
Bayern had initially said neither player would be released to play in the UK as Germany had insisted on a two-week quarantine for anyone travelling from Britain.
However, from Sunday, some travel restrictions will be lifted, meaning Lewandowski and Alaba can play for their countries and be available for Bayern's Bundesliga showdown against second-placed RB Leipzig on April 3.
Three days later, Bayern host Paris Saint-Germain at home in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg, in a repeat of last season's final.
