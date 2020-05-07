You are here:
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich hire former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as assistant coach on one-year deal

Sports The Associated Press May 07, 2020 22:32:49 IST

Munich: Bayern Munich hired former Germany forward Miroslav Klose as assistant coach on Thursday.

Miroslav Klose has also served in the capacity of Germany assistant coach in the past. AFP

Bayern said the 41-year-old Klose, who has been in charge of the club's under-17 teams for two seasons, will step up to become Hansi Flick’s assistant from 1 July on a one-year deal.

“He is the most successful German striker from the last 15 or 20 years. I’m convinced that our forwards in particular will benefit from him," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "Miro was also Hansi Flick’s preferred choice.”

Klose, who retired after winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, played for Bayern from 2007-11. He also played for Kaiserslautern and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. He left Bayern for Lazio in 2011.

Klose scored 71 goals in 137 appearances for Germany. His 16 World Cup goals make him the tournament’s record scorer.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 22:32:49 IST

