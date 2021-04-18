Bundesliga: Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Hansi Flick reveals quit shock

Flick's announcement capped a turbulent week for Bayern, who bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick revealed Saturday he wants to quit the Bundesliga leaders even after their 3-2 win at Wolfsburg left the champions seven points clear at the top of the table and on the verge of a ninth straight league title.

"I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season," Flick told Sky amid tensions with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic

"It wasn't an easy decision for me."

Being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for Flick to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.

He is one of the main candidates to be Germany head coach after Joachim Loew steps down following the 11 June - 11 July tournament.

Flick's announcement capped a turbulent week for Bayern, who bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of PSG on Tuesday.

The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead with early goals by Jamal Musiala, 18, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Musiala danced through the Wolfsburg defence to put Bayern ahead after 15 minutes before Choupo-Moting took advantage of a mistake by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels to stab home the visitors' second goal.

Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg, but Musiala made it 3-1 at half-time with a towering header to leave him on four Bundesliga goals this season.

Maximilian Philipp gave hosts Wolfsburg hope when he flicked home a cross just after the break.

The away win could have come at a price as Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez had to be helped off late on.

With five games to go, Bayern can wrap up the league title within a fortnight having extended their lead after Leipzig's goalless draw with Hoffenheim on Friday.

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach, four days after head coach Adi Huetter confirmed he will leave to coach Gladbach next season.

Frankfurt's defence crumbled and their five-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt as Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini and Hannes Wolf netted for the hosts.

Eintracht also had to contend with sports director Fredi Bobic announcing in mid-week that he is leaving to manage Hertha Berlin from 1 June.

Bayer Leverkusen are now six points behind Frankfurt - and next season's Champions League places - as Leon Bailey scored twice in their 3-0 home win over neighbours Cologne, who are second from bottom.

Friedhelm Funkel, who took over as caretaker coach after Markus Gisdol was sacked last Sunday, could not end Cologne's run of nine games without a win.

The result pushes Borussia Dortmund down to sixth ahead of their home game against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Union Berlin are now three points from the European places after their 2-1 home win over Stuttgart.

Bottom side Schalke have only a mathematical chance of staying up after their 4-0 thrashing at mid-table Freiburg, whose winger Christan Guenter netted twice.

Schalke have five games left to bridge the 14-point gap to escape the bottom three.

Arminia Bielefeld climbed out of the bottom three thanks to a goalless draw at Augsburg, which pushed Hertha Berlin into the relegation fight.

The entire Hertha squad is in quarantine until 28 April and their next three games, starting with Sunday's away match at Mainz, have been postponed following at least four cases of COVID-19 at the club.