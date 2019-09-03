Bundesliga: Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng under investigation for assault against former partner

Berlin: Bayern Munich and former German national team football star Jerome Boateng, 31, has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking his former partner, German prosecutors confirmed Tuesday.

"The Munich prosecutor's office has had proceedings open against Jerome Boateng for dangerous assault since autumn 2018. Following extensive investigations, charges were brought on February 11, 2019," chief prosecutor Anne Leiding told AFP-subsidiary SID, confirming reports in German media outlets Sueddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and WDR.

Leiding added that the court was yet to open the case, but had accepted an accessory prosecution from the alleged victim, named only as 'S.'.

According to the SZ and WDR reports, 'S.' is Boateng's former partner of ten years and the mother of two of his three children.

Prosecutors also confirmed that Boateng was the subject of a separate police investigation into assault.

Former Germany central defender Boateng is one of the country's most successful players, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and the Champions League with Bayern in 2013.

His career has declined in recent months, after he was dropped from the national squad earlier this year.

Boateng's relationship with his club has also suffered after he slipped down the defensive pecking order at German league champions Bayern.

In May, club president Uli Hoeness advised the 31-year-old to "find a new club", but a mooted transfer to Italian giants Juventus fell through at the last minute on the final day of the European transfer window on Monday.