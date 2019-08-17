Bundesliga: Bayern Munich complete signing of French midfielder Mickael Cuisance from rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach

Berlin: Borussia Moenchengladbach confirmed on Saturday that they had sold French midfielder Mickael Cuisance to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Bayern had announced on Friday evening that Cuisance, 20, had undergone a medical in Munich. Gladbach confirmed on Saturday that the transfer was complete.

The move comes on the same weekend that Bayern confirmed the likely arrival of Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan and said that they would put their interest in injured Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on ice.

Kicker magazine reported that Bayern had paid around 10 million Euros ($11.1m) to secure the services of Cuisance, who joined Moenchengladbach from AS Nancy two years ago.

"Mickael is a huge talent, with a lot of quality in possession football. I think he will make a name for himself because he has a good mentality, an excellent technique and an excellent left foot," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Salihamidzic also confirmed Friday that Bayern were close to signing Brazil midfielder Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

"There are a few details missing, a signature and a medical test...but I can confirm that we have agreed terms with the player and his agent," Salihamidzic told ZDF.

The German giants also said that they would now not attempt to sign Sane this summer, with the 23-year-old set for surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month.

Asked whether Bayern were still hoping to sign Sane before September, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said "no", according to Bild newspaper.

"Everyone knows what an ACL tear means and how long it rules a player out for," he said.

With Sane expected to be out until February, Bild claimed that Bayern would resume their efforts to sign him in the January transfer window.