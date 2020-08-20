Bundesliga: Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro joins Borussia Monchengladbach on season-long loan from Inter Milan
Lazaro adds attacking options to Gladbach's squad for their first Champions League campaign in four years. It's been a subdued transfer window for the club after the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic, with attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf the only other signing on loan from Leipzig.
Sporting director Max Eberl said no other signings are planned in remarks reported by the dpa news agency Thursday.
Lazaro started the season at Inter with 11 appearances, including four in the Champions League, but was loaned out to Newcastle for the second half of the season. He scored twice in 15 games in England.
That loan meant Lazaro wasn't eligible for Inter when the Europa League resumed in August and he hasn't played during Inter's run to the final against Sevilla on Friday.
