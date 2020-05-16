You are here:
Bundesliga 2019-20, Match Highlights: Dortmund score four to brush aside Schalke; Leipzig held by Freiburg

Sports FP Sports May 16, 2020 21:21:36 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

  • 21:00 (IST)

    That's it from us folks!

    Football's first day back was a memorable one, thanks largely due to Dortmund's dominant display, and the results of tonight's matches are bound to have an impact on the Bundesliga table. Until the next time we meet, goodbye. goodnight and stay safe!

  • 20:54 (IST)

    FT | Borussia Dortmund 4 - 0 FC Schalke

    At the end of the 90 minutes, Dortmund emerge victorious, and their first match back was more a stroll in the park than the fiercely contested derby encounter that we were promised. Schalke, for the most part, looked vastly inferior, and they couldn't cope with the blistering pace of Dortmund's counter-attacks. With this win. Dortmund find themselves just a point behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who play Union Berlin tomorrow.

    Other results:

    Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

    Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg

    Hoffenheim 0-3 Hertha Berlin

  • 20:50 (IST)

    90' | Ausburg 1 - 2 Wolfsburg

    And Wolfsburg have scored a goal in added time to put themselves in prime position to steal all three points! It's Daniel Ginczek who comes up with the goal, his third of the campaign!

  • 20:40 (IST)

    74' | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0 - 3 Hertha Berlin

    Matheus Cunha has put Hertha Berlin three goals ahead, and with just 15 minutes or so to go, this match looks all over for Hoffenheim. The real question is, could Hertha outscore Dortmund? 

  • 20:38 (IST)

    77' | RB Leipzig 1 - 1 SC Freiburg

    Yussuf Poulsen scores for RB Leipzig to make it all level! This match looks like it's going to go down to the wire, with Leipzig fighting for the title and Freiburg in with a chance to qualify for European football!

  • 20:34 (IST)

    Who's he looking at? Wrong answers only

  • 20:29 (IST)

    60' | TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0 - 2 Hertha Berlin

    While we've been engrossed with the magnificent football Dortmund have been playing, Hertha Berlin have scored a couple of quick-fire goals, to take a two-goal lead against Hoffenheim. The goals came at the 58' and 60' mark, with Kevin Akpoguma scoring an own goal and Vedad Ibisevic getting scoring at the same end shortly after. 

  • 20:25 (IST)

    63' | Borussia Dortmund 4 - 0 FC Schalke

    Another counterattack, another goal. Raphael Guerreiro picks up the ball 40-odd yards from the Schalke goal, drives forward, and then exchanges a cute one-two with Erling Haaland, before finishing off the move with an exquisite shot from the outside of his boot. It's like shooting fish in a barrel. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    61' | Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 FC Schalke

    Schalke are in a difficult situation at the moment. They have to commit more men forward if they have any hope of rescuing points, but that leaves them open, and Dortmund are cutting them to ribbons on the counter. The omnipresent Erling Haaland is chasing down each and every long ball with tiresome tenacity, and at the moment, it doesn't look like a comeback is on the cards. 

  • 20:17 (IST)

    54' | Ausburg 1 - 1 Wolfsburg

    Augsburg have levelled the score against Wolfsburg, thanks to a rare goal from defender Tin Jedvaj. With Augsburg just a few points away from the relegation spots, this will do them a world of good. 

Preview: After the sporting action indefinite halt over the last few months due to the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic, football fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the restart of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season.

One of the first matches after the resumption of the German football season will be between the two top tier clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

Dortmund who are at the second position in the Bundesliga league table with 51 points will take on Schalke who are at the sixth position with 47 points.

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and is the first major European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Axel Witsel and Emre Can will not be playing for Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz and Marco Reus will also be absent. Schalke will not see Omar Mascarell and Ozan Kabak playing and Benjamin Stambouli is doubtful suggest media reports.

A victory for Dortmund on Saturday will help them narrow the gap with leaders Bayern Munich to just a single point. However, the match will be played behind closed doors and fan entry to stadiums has been prohibited to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

When and where to watch Bundesliga live streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match?

The Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke will start at 7 pm on Saturday, 16 May. The match will be aired on the Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. It can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

All matches to be streamed on Disney + Hotstar:

Saturday 16 May

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Augsburg vs Wolfsburg, Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn, RB Leipzig vs Freiburg, Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin (all at 7PM)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach (10 PM)

Sunday 17 May

Cologne vs Mainz (7 PM)

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (9.30 PM)

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen (12 AM, Monday)

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 21:21:36 IST



