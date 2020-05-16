Bundesliga 2019-20, LIVE Score: Borussia Dortmund, Schalke face off in high-profile derby as football returns to Germany

Preview: After the sporting action indefinite halt over the last few months due to the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic, football fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the restart of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season.
One of the first matches after the resumption of the German football season will be between the two top tier clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.
Dortmund who are at the second position in the Bundesliga league table with 51 points will take on Schalke who are at the sixth position with 47 points.
The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and is the first major European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Axel Witsel and Emre Can will not be playing for Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz and Marco Reus will also be absent. Schalke will not see Omar Mascarell and Ozan Kabak playing and Benjamin Stambouli is doubtful suggest media reports.
A victory for Dortmund on Saturday will help them narrow the gap with leaders Bayern Munich to just a single point. However, the match will be played behind closed doors and fan entry to stadiums has been prohibited to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
When and where to watch Bundesliga live streaming Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke match?
The Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke will start at 7 pm on Saturday, 16 May. The match will be aired on the Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. It can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.
All matches to be streamed on Disney + Hotstar:
Saturday 16 May
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04, Augsburg vs Wolfsburg, Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Paderborn, RB Leipzig vs Freiburg, Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin (all at 7PM)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach (10 PM)
Sunday 17 May
Cologne vs Mainz (7 PM)
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (9.30 PM)
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen (12 AM, Monday)
Highlights
1' | Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 FC Schalke
And we're underway! Both teams look like they're raring to go, and this promises to be an exciting encounter! The silence is a bit eerie, everyone on the sidelines is wearing masks and this is all far from normal, but hey, it's football!
Hello and welcome to this most momentous of occasions!
After several weeks out in the cold, football is back, and it's the Bundesliga that gets us underway! Today's round of fixtures features a number of exciting match-ups, from the headlining derby clash between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke, to the relegation dogfight between Paderborn and Dusseldorf. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action, latest updates and more!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:06 (IST)
5' | Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 FC Schalke
Borussia Dortmund have seemed to have the upper hand in the first few minutes of this encounter. This is unlike any football match I've seen before, I had no idea footballers and coaches shouted so much, I'd have been hoarse already.
19:02 (IST)
18:49 (IST)
18:41 (IST)
The Bundesliga might not be exactly the same as you remember it
Today's matches were made possible due to an exhaustive list of rules and regulations set by German football authorities to ensure player safety, including the regular disinfection of the balls, planned seating on the buses to and from the stadium and permission to use five substitutions in a match.
18:27 (IST)
A member of the Red Cross measures the temperature of photographers at the entrance of the stadium prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Hertha BSC Berlin in Sinsheim.
18:20 (IST)
As for their opponents Paderborn, here's how they will line up this evening
18:18 (IST)
Here's how Fortuna Dusseldorf will take to the field
18:17 (IST)
18:05 (IST)
And here's Schalke's Starting XI!
18:04 (IST)
Here's how the hosts of our featured game line up!