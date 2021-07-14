British teen sensation Emma Raducanu gets wild card for San Jose
This marks the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford.
San Jose: British teen sensation Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the main draw of next month's Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
The 18-year-old Raducanu made plenty of fans during a stellar run to the second week of Wimbledon earlier this month.
Raducanu was forced to retire from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic because of difficulty breathing. She trailed 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped playing in her Grand Slam debut and second tour-level event.
"Having Emma join our player field is very exciting," San Jose tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson said. "She really took Wimbledon by storm and having her in San Jose along with rising international players Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova and Elena Rybakina will give Bay Area fans a chance to glimpse some of the sport's future stars."
Others in the field include Grand Slam winners Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens and 2017 San Jose champion Madison Keys.
This marks the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was cancelled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
also read
Tournaments in China, Japan axed in updated WTA, ATP schedule; Indian Wells in October
In separate schedule updates, the WTA and ATP said the China Open in Beijing and the Japan Open in Tokyo had both been scrapped.
Wimbledon 2021 champion Ashleigh Barty consolidates lead atop WTA rankings as Serena Williams drops out of top 10
Barty, who won the title for the first time, increased her lead at the top of the rankings and is now nearly 2,300 points ahead of the Japanese Naomi Osaki who skipped the London tournament.
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer ease into the quarter-finals as first-timers shine
Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.