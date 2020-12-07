British Open to be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023, Royal Troon in 2024
The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year's Open at Royal St George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the tournament was canceled.
Saint Andrews: The British Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024, the R&A said Monday.
The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year's Open at Royal St George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the tournament was canceled.
The famous Kent links will host the British Open from July 11-18, 2021, as previously announced. St Andrews remains the site of the 150th Open, scheduled in 2022.
The British Open has been staged 12 times at Royal Liverpool, most recently in 2014 when Rory McIlroy won the Claret Jug.
Royal Troon in Scotland has hosted nine times. Henrik Stenson won there in 2016.
“We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organizations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We can now look forward to seeing the world's best players competing at these outstanding links courses in 2023 and 2024.”
The scheduled dates are 16-23 July, 2023, at Royal Liverpool, and 14-21 July, 2024, at Royal Troon.
The British Open is golf’s original championship, first played in 1860.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Wrestler Narsingh Yadav, on comeback trail after doping ban, tests positive for COVID-19
Besides wrestlers Narsingh Yadav and Gurpreet Singh, physiotherapist Vishal Rai has also tested positive for the deadly virus.
South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada reveals 'bizarre' COVID-19 protocols, says ‘training is going smoothly’
Two members of the South African squad have tested positive for COVID since the squad assembled last week and two other players had to go into isolation because of their close contact with one of the infected players.
India's COVID-19 caseload nears 94 lakh with 41,810 new cases; recovery rate at 93.71%
The toll due to the virus climbed to 1,36,696 with 496 new fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am