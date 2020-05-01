British Olympic champion Adam Peaty now making a splash in a training pool in his own back garden

London: Britain’s Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty is making a splash in his own back garden after having a temporary training pool craned in.
The 25-year-old, world record holder in 50 and 100 metres breaststroke, accepted with alacrity when offered the loan of a 5.7m long SwimFit ‘flume’ pool to use during the coronavirus lockdown.
The world and Olympic champion had been limited to working out in his garage and doing a daily run as he works towards next year’s postponed Tokyo Games.
Peaty, who is due to become a father in September, was left high and dry after his regular full-sized training pool at Loughborough University was closed five weeks ago.
“It makes a big difference to be in water,” said Peaty, who can swim in the pool with tethers against a current. “I can practise my technique just as I can in a big pool and I work on buoyancy and getting high out of the water.
“I’m just feeling the water and building that base up. It’s a bit like back to square one.”
Updated Date: May 01, 2020 22:09:40 IST