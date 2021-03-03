British lawmakers to hold inquiry into link between playing sports and long-term brain injury
A group of former professional rugby players including England's World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson are involved in a legal case against a number of governing bodies after being diagnosed with neurological conditions.
London: British lawmakers are to hold an inquiry into the link between sport and long-term brain injury at a time of growing concern across rugby and football.
A group of former professional rugby players including England's World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson are involved in a legal case against a number of governing bodies after being diagnosed with neurological conditions.
England 1966 World Cup winner Bobby Charlton has recently been diagnosed with dementia. Four other members of the side — Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Martin Peters and Ray Wilson — were suffering with dementia at the time of their deaths.
A 2019 study carried out in Scotland found that professional footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease compared with members of the general population.
MPs on the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee will call witnesses to examine the issue, starting from next week.
"We will look particularly at what role national governing bodies should be taking and their responsibilities to understand risks involved for players and what actions might be taken to mitigate them," said DCMS committee chairman Julian Knight.
"We're seeing a number of cases involving brain injury in sport likely to reach the doors of our law courts and we will also look at the implications for sport in the longer term of any successful legal claim."
The English Football Association last month announced it was commissioning new research into what causes an increased risk of dementia among professional players.
Concussion substitutes are being trialled in the Premier League and the FA Cup in a bid to ensure players are not left on the pitch with a suspected concussion to suffer damaging secondary impacts.
Football authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland last year issued guidance banning heading in training for young children.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala announces decision to play for German national team
Musiala turns 18 on Friday and marked only his fourth Champions League appearance by slotting home a first-half goal as Bayern routed Lazio 4-1 in Tuesday's last 16, first leg tie in Rome.
India football team to play friendlies against Oman, United Arab Emirates in March
It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena — in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).
France rugby team suspends training after another player tests COVID positive
The French Rugby Federation said the unnamed player tested positive following another round of tests late Wednesday, prompting their medical committee to suspend training.