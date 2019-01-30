British investigators believe seat cushions which washed up in France are 'likely' from missing Emiliano Sala plane

British investigators said on Wednesday it is "likely" that two seat cushions that washed up on the French shore this week are from the missing plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala to Cardiff.

"From a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft," said Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

After completing a £15 million ($20 million) move from Nantes on 19 January, Sala was on his way from France to take part in his first training session with Cardiff two days later when the aircraft carrying the Argentine and pilot David Ibbotson lost contact.

Guernsey police suspended the official search for the plane on Thursday, but a privately-funded search has continued.

Top players were among the more than 4,500 contributors to a crowdfunding page which has raised over 360,000 euros ($411,000) to look for Ibbotson and Sala.

A minute's silence was held before Cardiff's first match on Tuesday since the plane carrying the club's record signing Emiliano Sala disappeared over the Channel Islands over a week ago.

Visiting Cardiff fans at Arsenal's Emirates stadium unveiled a banner reading: "We never saw you play and never saw you score but Emiliano our beautiful bluebird we will love you forever more."

