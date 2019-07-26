British heavyweight Dillian Whyte 'disappointed with the rubbish' said about him after allegedly testing positive for banned substance

London: British heavyweight Dillian Whyte on Friday broke his silence after allegedly testing positive for a banned substance, saying he was "disappointed with the rubbish" said about him.

Whyte, 31, is reported to have returned the positive test three days before his fight against Colombian Oscar Rivas at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, which he won on points.

Whyte, who served a doping suspension between 2012 and 2014 for a previous offence, faces a potential career-ending ban.

The boxer, who is the mandatory challenger to WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, has the right to ask for a "B sample" to be tested.

"I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days. I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons. I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square. Thanks for the support," Whyte tweeted on Friday.

On Thursday, Hearn told iFL TV that Whyte was cleared to fight by an independent panel and "a process was adhered to". He also asked fans not to rush to judgement, saying the boxer was "absolutely broken".

Rivas's promoter Yvon Michel told reporters that nobody from their camp was aware of what was happening until the story broke in the media.

Wilder, visiting Britain this week, said in an interview with Talksport radio on Friday he would have been "furious" had he not been informed in similar circumstances.

"Look at the things that are going on. We're talking about these two other fighters who lost their lives," said the 33-year-old American, referring to the recent deaths of Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan and Russia's Maxim Dadashev.

"Boxing is in an emotional status right now. If it was me, I'd be thinking it could be me, too. I put my life on the line like everybody else. I'm human, too."

He added: "There have been reports that they knew three days prior to this fight happening what was going on and they didn't report it to the WBC or the opponent. If that is so and everything comes back positive, they are in for a massive lawsuit."