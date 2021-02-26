British government plays down 'speculation' that UEFA could stage Euro 2020 solely in England
The competition was postponed last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but is due to begin on 11 June.
London: The British government on Friday played down suggestions that UEFA is considering staging the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament solely in England, describing it as "speculation".
For the first time, the tournament is set to be played in 12 cities across the continent, with the semi-finals and final due to take place at London's Wembley stadium.
But the continued travel complications as a result of COVID-19 could prove a major stumbling block and reports have said organisers are reconsidering their approach.
Britain has been one of the nations hardest-hit by the virus but has already vaccinated 18 million people with at least one dose and plans to finish the whole population by the end of July.
England has the infrastructure and stadiums and has been touted as a potential host as a result of the successful vaccination drive.
But the government was keen to play down the possibility, with European football's governing body UEFA still publicly committed to its 12-city plan.
"This is just speculation," a spokesman for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.
"How the tournament will be hosted is a matter for UEFA. As they stated yesterday, they remain committed to the current format of the tournament.
"We are focused on the matches we are scheduled to host in the UK, including seven at Wembley and matches also being hosted at Hampden Park in Glasgow."
UEFA confirmed in January that despite concerns over virus, the tournament will still be held across 12 cities — London, Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, St Petersburg, Bilbao, Munich, Budapest, Baku, Rome and Bucharest.
It is scheduled to start in Rome on 11 June, with the final at Wembley on 11 July.
Champions League: Thomas Tuchel urges Chelsea to be wary of Luis Suarez threat ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
Seven games into his reign as Chelsea manager, Tuchel remains unbeaten, with the Londoners fifth in the Premier League and into the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Premier League: Up to 10,000 fans could return to English stadiums in May, says government
Stadiums with more than 40,000 seats, including the home of Premier League leaders Manchester City, will be allowed up to 10,000 fans spaced out. Smaller major venues will be permitted a quarter capacity
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund fined $91,000 after players break COVID-19 protocol during impromptu celebration
The German Football League (DFL) issued the fine after footage emerged of Dortmund players celebrating Saturday on the team bus without masks and without observing social distancing rules.