You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

British broadcaster BT Sport retains Champions League rights for 2021-24 cycle in deal worth over $1.5 billion

Sports The Associated Press Nov 15, 2019 17:05:26 IST

  • British broadcaster BT Sport has confirmed it retained Champions League rights in a deal costing more than $1.5 billion

  • Britain has been the most lucrative market for UEFA, which is selling the television rights to its club competitions for the 2021-24 cycle

  • The three-year detail sees BT paying 400 million pounds ($515 million) per season for British rights to the Champions League, the Europa League and the new Europa Conference League, which debuts in 2021

London: British broadcaster BT Sport has confirmed it retained Champions League rights in a deal costing more than $1.5 billion.

British broadcaster BT Sport retains Champions League rights for 2021-24 cycle in deal worth over <img class=

File image of Champions League trophy. Reuters

Britain has been the most lucrative market for UEFA, which is selling the television rights to its club competitions for the 2021-24 cycle.

UEFA retained BT a week after securing CBS as the lead broadcaster in the United States, replacing Turner.

The three-year detail sees BT paying 400 million pounds ($515 million) per season for British rights to the Champions League, the Europa League and the new Europa Conference League, which debuts in 2021.

BT is currently paying 394 million pounds ($507 million) per season to show the Champions League and Europa League until 2021.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 17:05:26 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores