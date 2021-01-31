British 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith wins women's 60m final in Dusseldorf

Having equalled her personal best by running 7.08 seconds to claim victory in Karlsruhe on Friday, the 25-year-old clocked 7.12 to win the women's 60m final on Sunday.

Dusseldorf: Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith picked up her second indoor victory over 60m in Germany this week by winning the women's final in Duesseldorf on Sunday.

This week was the first time the British sprint queen has raced indoors for three years and her first race for well over a year.

Asher-Smith dominated the field at the Duesseldorf meet, held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus , as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

She finished ahead of Swiss sprinter Ajla del Ponte, who ran a personal best 7.16secs.

Asher-Smith is also set to race in Lievin on 9 February.

She could feature at the European Indoor Championships in Turon, Poland, from March 5-7, for which she has already qualified.

Germany's world champion Malaika Mihambo was victorious in the women's long jump with a winning leap of 6.74 metres on her second attempt.

Swede Armand Duplantis missed out on breaking his own world indoor record when he failed to clear 6.19m, but won the men's pole vault with a world-leading 6.01m.

Ivory Coast sprinter Arthur Cisse was a hundredth of a second short of his personal best in taking the men's 60m final in 6.54 seconds.