You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Brisbane International: Naomi Osaka suffers semi-final loss against Karolina Pliskova; Madison Keys rallies to beat Petra Kvitova

Sports The Associated Press Jan 11, 2020 18:39:19 IST

  • Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals.

  • The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

  • Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon's final.

Brisbane: Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Brisbane International: Naomi Osaka suffers semi-final loss against Karolina Pliskova; Madison Keys rallies to beat Petra Kvitova

Karolina Pliskova is congratulated by Naomi Osaka after former won her semifinal match. AP

Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon's final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.

Keys said a chat with her coach Juan Todero helped to swing the momentum.

“He pretty much just said 'Don't be discouraged'," Keys said. “I felt like I had chances, but couldn't close on those ... and once I did, I felt the momentum went back and forth but I gained confidence.”

Pliskova will attempt to win her third Brisbane title in four years.

Osaka broke for the first time for a 6-5 lead in the second set after winning the first-set tiebreaker. But the Japanese player was not able to convert the break.

“I was proud I stayed with her because it could go a really bad way after that first set," Pliskova said. "There was not many things I did wrong, it was more about her (playing well)."

Despite losing her opening singles match in Brisbane, top-ranked Ash Barty has managed valuable court time on the way to the women's doubles final.

She will partner Kiki Bertens against top-seeded Barbora Strycova and Su-Wei Hsieh on Sunday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 18:39:19 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores