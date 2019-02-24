You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh elected to third term as president of Wrestling Federation of India after running unopposed

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 24, 2019 16:10:34 IST

New Delhi: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a third time.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Bajrang Punia pictured together. Twitter@BajrangPunia

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Bajrang Punia pictured together. Twitter@BajrangPunia

Brijbhushan and all other office bearers were elected unopposed and will serve WFI for a three-year term, a statement from the national federation said.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer, Justice R B Misra, a retired judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

I D Nanavati has been elected as the senior vice president while VN Prasood will continue to be the secretary general and Satyapal Singh Deshwal the treasurer.

Elected office bearers of WFI: President: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Senior Vice President: ID Nanavati

Secretary General: VN Prasood

Treasurer: Satyapal Singh Deshwal

Vice President: Asit Kumar Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N Phoni, N Khalo, R K Hooda, Bhola Nath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, B S Langde.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 16:10:34 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores