Brijbhushan Sharan Singh elected to third term as president of Wrestling Federation of India after running unopposed

New Delhi: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh was on Sunday elected unopposed as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a third time.

Brijbhushan and all other office bearers were elected unopposed and will serve WFI for a three-year term, a statement from the national federation said.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer, Justice R B Misra, a retired judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

I D Nanavati has been elected as the senior vice president while VN Prasood will continue to be the secretary general and Satyapal Singh Deshwal the treasurer.

Elected office bearers of WFI: President: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Senior Vice President: ID Nanavati

Secretary General: VN Prasood

Treasurer: Satyapal Singh Deshwal

Vice President: Asit Kumar Saha, Hamza Bin Omer, N Phoni, N Khalo, R K Hooda, Bhola Nath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, B S Langde.

