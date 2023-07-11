Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking, said a Delhi Police chargesheet. The charge sheet was filed before a court after complaints filed by six wrestlers were investigated.

As per an Indian Express report, one case saw “repeated and continuing” harassment from Singh and has invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman); 354 A (sexual harassment); and 354 D (stalking).

In two of six cases, Singh has been booked under Sections 354, 354A and 354D, while four cases are under Sections 354 and 354A — they carry a jail term of up to five years.

The charge sheet filed on June 13 has requested the court to summon Singh and the witnesses.

“The accused may please be summoned to face trial and witnesses named in the list of witnesses appended with the chargesheet may be called for their examination along with documents mentioned with their names,” says the chargesheet.

The charge sheet claims the probe had 108 witnesses with 15 corroborating the allegations made by the wrestling.

In his questioning, Singh denied all allegations and claimed he had never met the wrestlers in question and didn’t have their phone numbers.

The wrestlers have alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment which include inappropriate touching, intimidation, including stalking.

The chargesheet goes on to detail the specific allegations of wrestlers with corroborative statements of witnesses. Three wrestlers claim Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would touch the wrestlers’ breast and slide his hand down the shirt on the pretext of checking for breathing.

One recounted Brij Bhushan forcefully hugging and offering aid in exchange of sexual favours. Another spoke of an instance where Brij Bhushan allegedly stood too close for comfort and then said, “zyada smart bann rahi hai kya…aage koi competition nahi khelne kya tune? (Acting too smart? You don’t want to be considered for tournaments in the future?)”

The investigations took place around the country such as in Sonipat, Rohtak, Lucknow, Kurukshetra, Patiala, Bhiwani, Hissar, Chandigarh and Bellary.