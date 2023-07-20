The order on Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s regular bail application in the sexual harassment case was kept reserved for later in the day by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The order was reserved by a Delhi court judge after hearing to arguments from counsel appearing for the accused, the prosecution and the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 pm,” the judge said.

Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who are both accused of sexual harassment, were granted interim bail on Tuesday.