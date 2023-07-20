Sports

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh bail plea: Delhi court reserves order in sexual harassment case

Brij Bhushan and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, who are both accused of sexual harassment, were granted interim bail on Tuesday.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 20, 2023 13:31:20 IST
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh is facing sexual harassment charges from six wrestlers. PTI

The order on Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s regular bail application in the sexual harassment case was kept reserved for later in the day by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The order was reserved by a Delhi court judge after hearing to arguments from counsel appearing for the accused, the prosecution and the complainants.

“Will pass order at 4 pm,” the judge said.

Published on: July 20, 2023 13:31:20 IST

