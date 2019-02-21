Breakdancing to be considered for 2024 Paris Olympics in bid to make Games 'more urban and artistic'

Paris: Breakdancing has been invited as a new sport by the organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which have already been added to the programme for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, have been invited to return for the Paris Games.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, said the inclusion of the four sports responded to a need to make the Olympics "more urban" and "more artistic".

The choice of the four sports still needs to be rubberstamped by the International Olympic Committee. Breakdancing appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of "battles".

The IOC had announced that the number of competitors in 2024 would be limited to 10,500, which limited the scope to include additional sports.

But the organisers said the inclusion of the four sports would not necessitate the construction of permanent facilities.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.