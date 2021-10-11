Brazil's unvaccinated president Jair Bolsonaro angry at missed football game
The protocol agreed by the Brazilian football confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.
Sao Paulo: Brazil's president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at football matches had prevented him from attending a game.
Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.
"Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?" Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.
Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.
Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.
Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games.
