Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Brazilian tennis ace Joao Souza handed corruption suspension for second time, says Tennis Integrity Unit

Sports Agence France-Presse Apr 20, 2019 00:08:52 IST

Brazilian tennis player Joao Souza has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis for the second time following a corruption probe, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Friday.

Brazilian tennis ace Joao Souza handed corruption suspension for second time, says Tennis Integrity Unit

Representative image. Reuters

"The suspension relates to an investigation by the TIU into alleged breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program," said a statement.

Souza, who reached a career high of 69 in 2006 but is currently languishing at 422 on the ATP rankings, was originally banned on 29 March, but following a successful appeal he was reinstated on 8 April.

"Now, following consideration of additional evidence submitted by the TIU, a provisional suspension has been reimposed," added the statement.

"No more appeals will be accepted and the suspension will remain in place until further direction is issued by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Richard McLaren, with effect from 17 April."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 00:08:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement