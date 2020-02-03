Brazilian football match interrupted after altercation between player and supporter results in riot

Sap Paolo: A Brazilian derby match was interrupted by a riot on Sunday which started when a supporter ran onto the pitch and was wrestled to the ground by a player from the away team who was in turn accidentally kicked by a team-mate.

Avai were winning 2-0 away to local rivals Figueirense in Florianopolis when video images showed the shirtless fan running towards their team bench.

> o torcedor do figueirense invadiu o campo pra pegar o bruno silva

> o gledson, goleiro reserva, derrubou ele pra conter a confusão

> bruno silva foi dar um bicudo na cabeça do torcedor e acertou a cara do gledson MANO DO CÉU pic.twitter.com/1KbNl96Y8V — enquanto cê não volta eu tô largado as traças (@lizierw) February 2, 2020

The fan was hauled over by reserve goalkeeper Gledson before another Avai player, Bruno Silva, aimed a kick at the fan — who was now on the ground — but accidentally struck his team mate instead.

Riot police came onto the field and led the fan away along with several others who had managed to get past the perspex barriers surrounding the pitch.

Pictures showed other Figueirense fans fighting among themselves on the terraces while several barriers were smashed.

Brazilian media said that the trouble started when Bruno Silva was substituted, insulted by Figueirense fans and responded with a gesture as he left the pitch.

Both teams play in the second division of the Brazilian league although Sunday’s match was in a regional championship in the state of Santa Catarina. The match resumed after a 20-minute delay and there were no further goals.

