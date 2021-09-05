According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham) provided 'false information' upon their entry to Brazil.

Sao Paulo: The status of four England-based members of Argentina's squad to face Brazil in a World Cup qualifier was shrouded in uncertainty on Sunday after Brazilian health authorities recommended they go into quarantine.

According to Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), Premier League players Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham) provided "false information" upon their entry to Brazil.

The four were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in the United Kingdom in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

A ministerial order dating from 23 June prohibits the entry into Brazilian territory of any foreign person from the United Kingdom, India or South Africa, to prevent the spread of variants of the coronavirus .

"ANVISA considers that this situation represents a serious health risk and recommends that the local health authorities (of Sao Paulo) order the immediate quarantine of the players, who are prohibited from taking part in any activity and from remaining on Brazilian territory," the agency said in a statement.

The announcement came just hours before Argentina were due to face Brazil in a heavyweight World Cup qualifying showdown between the arch South American rivals.

ANVISA said Brazil's Federal Police had been notified so that "the necessary measures are taken immediately."

Brazilian website Globoesporte said the Argentina Football Association (AFA) could request an exceptional authorization from authorities in Sao Paulo to allow the players to take the field against Brazil.

The controversy comes after nine Brazilians based in the Premier League failed to travel to South America following objections from their clubs.

Sunday's Brazil-Argentina clash is the first meeting of the two South American giants since Argentina downed Brazil in the Copa America final on 10 July in Rio de Janeiro.