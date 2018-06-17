Neymar is still the key to Brazil's attack, even if he hasn't fully recovered from a right foot injury.
The five-time champions play their opening World Cup match on Sunday against Switzerland, and Neymar is expected to take his position at the front.
"Neymar is not yet 100 percent," Brazil coach Tite said on Saturday. "But physically, he is very privileged. His sprints, his speed are very impressive. He's not 100 percent yet ... but he's good enough to play well."
Neymar appeared relaxed in training at the empty 45,000-seat Rostov Arena, his bleached hair held back with a band.
Tite said midfielder Fred, newly signed by Manchester United, is still recovering from an ankle injury and is the team's only doubt.
Six months after his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar fractured his right foot in February in a match against Marseille. Many in Brazil have been obsessively focused on his recovery, fretting over the national team's promise to overcome their humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semi-finals.
Since Tite took over, Brazil have lost only once in 21 matches and was the first of 31 teams to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. After Switzerland, the Brazilians will take on Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.
"I'm happy with the way we've played," Tite said. "What we have to do is replicate it at the World Cup."
Despite Brazil's optimism, the team is wary of Sunday's opponents.
"They have two lines of defense and they do it very well. They also have speed in attack," assistant coach Cleber Xavier said. "We've analyzed our opponents in great depth, and I think Switzerland is the strongest team we are going to face at the moment. Of course, that's with the exception of Germany, which plays in a different league."
Brazil are the narrow favourites to lift the trophy for what would be a record-extending sixth time. They are targeting a first triumph since 2002 and only their second on European soil since 1958 in Sweden.
Brazil have won three of their eight meetings with Switzerland, losing twice and drawing the other three.
The two nations have only ever met once before at a World Cup, a 2-2 draw in 1950 when Brazil were hosting the tournament. Their last meeting was at a friendly in August 2013 which the Swiss won 1-0.
Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 00:17 AM
Highlights
20` Coutinho gives Brazil the lead!
What a goal to give Brazil the lead! Marcelo's cross is headed away from the box by Schar but it is straight to Coutinho. He takes a touch before curling an absolute beauty into the top corner! Simply stunning!
Brazil coach Tite has stuck to Neymar and core players who have performed well in recent matches.
Neymar and Willian will be flanking Gabriel Jesus in attack to kick off the five-time champions' campaign in Russia.
Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.
The line-ups are out!
As expected, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic has fielded a defensive side with Haris Seferovic as the lone striker, and formation that can provide a two-line defense in front of goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Switzerland's starting XI: Yann Sommer, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Valon Behrami, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber, Haris Seferovic.
00:17 (IST)
44` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
A lull in the game - when will Brazil accelerate again?
00:14 (IST)
43` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Behrami has done well in those one-on-one duels with Neymar. The Brazilian talisman is closely watched by Switzerland’s number 11. The Swiss have possession and Brazil, in total control, must be careful to not get complacent. We haven't seen much of Xherdan Shaqiri, who is, as Stoke fans know, whimsical. Granit Xhaka, at the heart of the Swiss midfield and key to their distribution, is also peripheral.
00:11 (IST)
39` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Decent little period of possession here for the Swiss. Ends with Zuber smacking the ball straight at Thiago Silva's face from close range. That would have hurt a lot!
00:05 (IST)
35` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Stat alert: the Swiss still haven't had an attempt on target.
00:05 (IST)
32` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
A yellow for Lichtsteiner after 32 minutes. Very interesting. The Swiss captain will now have to be very careful in dealing with Neymar, the overlapping Marcelo and the infiltrating Coutinho. Imagine facing that all by yourself.
00:04 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
31` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
No surprises as the Swiss have identified Neymar as Brazil's dangerman and he has been at the end of a couple of cynical fouls. This time it is Lichstiener who upends the Brazilian and is shown a yellow card. Free kick in a similar place from where Coutinho curled in the game's only goal. Marcelo crosses and Brazil win a corner. Nothing comes off it.
00:00 (IST)
29` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
It's all going according to plan for Tite, but can the Swiss keep their shape? Against Spain, in a recent friendly, they fell behind after 29 minutes but still forced a 1-1 draw. They have a few options up front. Danilo isn't the greatest right-back in living history and the pairing of Thiago Silva and Miranda in central defence is quite slow. The Swiss have responded well with to going behind with a spell of possession.
23:59 (IST)
28` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
23:59 (IST)
27` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Rodrigues swings in a deep cross from the left. Marcelo is challenged for the ball by Lichsteiner and he somehow manages to punt the loose ball away.
23:56 (IST)
25` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
The Swiss win a corner which is swung in by Rodrigues. Casemiro heads it away and in the process, bangs his head against Schar's. Stoppage in play as the duo seek treatment.
23:54 (IST)
21` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
The boys from Brazil at their best! Splendid curler from Coutinho. That goal was coming. Switzerland had been pinned back into their own half. A moment of space was in for the Barcelona star. Trademark Coutinho. The goal will boost his confidence. Some argue that he should play higher up the field and not in Brazil's midfield.
23:51 (IST)
GOAL !
23:48 (IST)
16` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
Neymar sets Coutinho free with a delicate backheel and the Barca man finds Jesus wide in the box after a perfectly-timed run from the Man City forward. However, his low cross is too close the Sommer who gets down to claim the ball.
23:47 (IST)
15` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
Behrami hacks down Neymar 30 yards out from goal. Neymar writhes on the pitch for some time before picking himself up and smashing the free-kick into the wall.
23:45 (IST)
12` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
As Switzerland dominate possession, chants of 'Brazil, Brazil' roll down from the stands. Both Tite and Petkovic prowling their technical areas. Brazil haven't got going yet. Granit Xhaka has, dragging down Neymar.
23:44 (IST)
11` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
The Selecao nearly take the lead! Coutinho and Neymar combine really well on the left. The PSG superstar fires in a cross inside the six-yard box and the ball falls for Paulinho after Schar make a hash of a clearance but Sommer saves with his fingertips and the ball rolls agonisingly past the post.
23:41 (IST)
10` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
10 minutes gone and Brazil have enjoyed more possession but haven't really troubled Sommer in goal.
23:39 (IST)
7` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
The Swiss have enjoyed the early possession and created the first half-chance of the game. Brazil escaped unscathed this time but will Tite's attacking line-up leave his defence exposed? Without Fernandinho in the team, Brazil’s fluency and distribution isn’t very good. Switzerland will be very pleased with this start after eight minutes.
23:38 (IST)
5` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
Neymar turns and almost gets away from Xhaka but the Arsenal man tugs him back with a pull on his jersey. Referee plays advantage as Paulinho finds Willian on the wing. He manages to get himself to the byline and swings in a dangerous cross across the face of the goal but no Brazillian body can get on the end of it.
23:35 (IST)
4` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
What an incredible story!
23:34 (IST)
3` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
The first chance of the match falls to Switzerland as Shaqiri manages to find Dzemaili in the box. However, the Swiss player is off balance while taking his shot and it balloons away for a goal-kick.
23:31 (IST)
1` Brazil 0-0 Switzerland
And we're off! Brazil start but Switzerland win possession and attack. Seferovic chases a long ball and manages to win a throw off Miranda.
23:30 (IST)
Brazil to get us underway!
Lichsteiner wins the toss and he invites Brazil to kick off.
23:24 (IST)
The teams are out!
Marcelo and Stephan Lichsteiner lead their teams out on the pitch. Time for the national anthems!
23:23 (IST)
Switzerland have a huge task on their hands
Coach Vladimir Petkovic wants his team to dominate possession, but that may be tricky tonight against Brazil. In any case, Switzerland never looked very comfortable in possession during the World Cup qualifiers. Expect them to sit deep.
23:21 (IST)
Stats preview!
23:20 (IST)
Swiss fans in the minority
And the Swiss? Vastly outnumbered here in the stadium. They did hold a march downtown Rostov-on-Don. They have high hopes in Russia. This generation of players has often been deemed their best ever. The squad of Euro 2016 remains largely intact, but there are some concerns. The Swiss don’t score goals easily and some players, including Lichtsteiner from Juventus and striker Seferovic from Benfica, have seen little action at their clubs this season.
23:17 (IST)
Team news!
No surprises in the Brazil line-up. Tite goes for a 4-3-3 formation with Philippe Coutinho in midfield as jack-of-all-trades Fernandinho starts from the bench. Coutinho is the riskier option, but Brazil will be confident against Switzerland. After all, Tite’s vision goes beyond pragmatism and control. Players have to move quickly, be dynamic and act in a compact formation. It’s 40 years since Brazil failed to win their first game or their first-round group and they have been warned by the barnstorming Mexicans who defeated Germany 1-0 in Moscow.
Tite said yesterday at the press conference that Neymar is not 100% fit, but Brazil's talisman is slowly improving. He scored against both Croatia and Austria in Brazil's two last friendlies. Brazil's backroom staff is carefully monitoring him.
23:16 (IST)
Teams are out for training
Brazil out on the pitch. Claudio Taffarel, the goalkeeping coach, and his three keepers received a huge roar as they were the first to walk out. Brazil coach Tite looks tense on the touchline.
23:15 (IST)
Brazil fans out in full force!
I spotted these gentlemen earlier today in the vicinity of the Rostov Arena. One can only commend them, with a hint of jealousy, for their sartorial choices and fine suits. In all seriousness, Brazil are in Rostov-on-Don and the excitement is palpable across town and around the stadium as the Seleção get their World Cup campaign underway against Switzerland.
22:50 (IST)
Brazil are the narrow favourites for this World Cup!
They have won 17 of their 21 games since coach Tite succeeded Dunga in June 2016, only losing once, a 1-0 friendly defeat to Argentina in Australia in July 2017. They have conceded just five goals since.
Brazil are aiming for a record-extending sixth World Cup. They are targeting a first triumph since 2002 and only their second on European soil since 1958 in Sweden.
22:48 (IST)
Previous meetings: Brazil have won three of their eight meetings with Switzerland, losing twice and drawing the other three.
The two nations have only ever met once before at a World Cup, a 2-2 draw in 1950 when Brazil were hosting the tournament. Their last meeting was at a friendly in August 2013 which the Swiss won 1-0.
22:47 (IST)
22:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Group E match between Brazil and Switzerland.
The match starts at 11.30 pm IST. Stay tuned as we bring you live scores and regular updates from Rostov in Russia.