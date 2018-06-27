Preview: Brazil will look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they take the field in their final Group E match in Sochi on Wednesday.
Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
Brazil need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16.
For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.
Switzerland vs Costa Rica
Switzerland will be aiming for a pre-quarterfinal berth when they face the already eliminated Costa Rica on Wednesday.
A win or even a draw will be enough for Switzerland to book themselves a ticket for the knockout stages. Switzerland have four points — the same as Brazil who are at the top of the table with a better goal difference. Serbia, who play Brazil at the same time, have three points.
Costa Rica, on the other hand, will be looking to wrap up their 2018 FIFA World Cup journey with a victory after failing to enter the Round of 16.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 01:56 AM
Highlights
92' Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica
Bryan Ruiz's kick from the spot hit the underside of the bar and rebounded onto the back of Swiss keeper Sommer and rolls into the net.
88' Switzerland 2-1 Costa Rica
Josep Drmic wins it for Switzerland?
68' Thiago Silva doubles Brazil's lead
36' PAULINHO GIVES BRAZIL THE LEAD
01:56 (IST)
And that brings us to the end of all the Day 14 matches at the World Cup in Russia.
A big upset to begin with. Germany were knocked out of the competition by South Korea, who scored twice at the death. Mexico qualified despite losing 0-3 to Sweden in Group F
In Group E, Brazil knocked Serbia out with a 2-0 win, while Switzerland go through despite sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica.
Hope you enjoyed another cracker of a day. Make sure you tune in tomorrow for the final four matches of the group stage. Take care and bye!
01:51 (IST)
01:33 (IST)
01:31 (IST)
01:27 (IST)
01:25 (IST)
93' Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Full time and Brazil has topped Group E with probably its best performance till date in this tournament. There is a sense that things are coming together for Tite's side and it will be interesting to see whether they turn the gear up again for Mexico on July 2 in Samara. As for Serbia, they threatened to play attractive football but eventually offered very little. They will not be missed in this competition
01:25 (IST)
01:24 (IST)
91' Serbia 0-2 Brazil
A missed trick for Serbia today was the absence of crosses from wide players for Mitrovic. Unfortunately, the Serbians were keener to cut inside and pass the ball through the Brazilian defence. An air of predictability engulfed their offensive moves
01:24 (IST)
90' Serbia 0-2 Brazil
Fernandinho finds Neymar, whose first attempt is blocked and the second one by three Serbian defenders. Fernandinho's distribution has been outstanding.
01:18 (IST)
01:17 (IST)
87' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
This was an enjoyable match until Brazil scored its second goal. Now both sides seem to be going through the motions, waiting for the final whistle. The drive within Serbia has been sapped
01:14 (IST)
81' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
The mind of the Brazil fan, at least, must be turning towards the likely round of 16 clash against Mexico in Samara. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the group stage four years ago. However, after seeing the Mexican defence collapse today, the Brazilians will be hoping that they will not have to endure a very tough encounter.
01:12 (IST)
78' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
A hint of resignation in the air even as Serbia push forward. Brazil, meanwhile, has introduced Renato Augusto for Coutinho who has once again been excellent.
01:12 (IST)
76' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Brazil are just toying around with Serbia now. The Serbs don't look comfortable at the back Jesus and Willian have done enough damage to drain the defenders
01:05 (IST)
75' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
In the final calculation, it is the late winner by Shaqiri which has almost certainly knocked Serbia out. As if the political meaning of that goal was not obvious enough, it will now assume even greater importance in the wider context inhabited by Kosovo and Serbia.
Meanwhile, it's 1-1 between Switzerland and Costa Rica
01:01 (IST)
00:59 (IST)
Serbia 0-2 Brazil
You feel that this is the decisive phase of this match. If Serbia don't score quickly enough, they may not get another chance
To counter the noisy Serbians, Neymar urges the Seleçao faithful to show some love. They duly oblige
Well, the countless missed opportunities come back to bite Serbia. Neymar's corner is headed home by Thiago Silva, who ran into the six-yard box with an intent to cause harm. Serbia's dreams are on the brink of extinction
00:58 (IST)
00:55 (IST)
64' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Costa Rica's equaliser is not going to help Serbia much if Mitrovic cannot put the simplest of headers away. At least, Serbia's fans have found their voice again
Tite reacts to this sudden burst of pressure from Serbia. Fernandinho will come on shortly
He is going to replace the goalscorer Paulinho.
00:52 (IST)
62' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Chances after chances for the Serbs there. Milinkovic-Savic has been brilliant when moving forward. The crowd is enjoying every bit of it as Serbia create yet another chance.
00:50 (IST)
58' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Serbia's spell of possession comes to nothing. Instead, it only made them vulnerable to Brazil hitting them on the counter. One suspects this will be the pattern of play until another goal arrives. No sign of a substitution yet from Krstajic. To be fair, he doesn't have many game-changing options lying in wait.
00:48 (IST)
56' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Ljajic delivers a vicious pass into the box that forces Miranda to mishit it over his own bar from close range! That could've proved costly.
00:42 (IST)
52' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
The problem for Serbia in this quasi 4-3-3 formation is the absence of a midfielder who can expertly link midfield and attack. Adem Ljajic is the nominal player for this job but his involvement is limited.
00:40 (IST)
48' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Nemanja Matic has been booked for bringing down Gabriel Jesus near half-way line. The Manchester United midfielder will miss the next match, if Serbia have another one in this tournament.
00:34 (IST)
The second half gets underway in Russia...
Can Serbia mount a memorable comeback to beat five-time champions Brazil?
00:29 (IST)
00:25 (IST)
HALF-TIME!
Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Switzerland 1-0 Costa Rica
A quiet end to the proceedings here at half-time. Paulinho's goal seems to have knocked the wind out of Serbia's sails. The Serbian response will determine the direction of this match. After initial discomforts, Brazil has taken charge of this crucial Group E encounter
00:18 (IST)
44' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Serbia's fans in the crowd were in full voice until the goal. They all look a bit glum now. Uphill task for the Serbians after all. With Switzerland leading, Serbia needs to score a minimum of two goals to qualify now
00:18 (IST)
42' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Neymar tries to bend one over Stojkovic but the ball goes wide. Brazil have showed promise so far. The Brazilian nerves were settled by that Paulino goal.
00:13 (IST)
40' Serbia 0-1 Brazil
Serbia need to score twice now or they are going home, like Germany. They have invited pressure despite keeping the ball in the early stages of the match.
And now Mitrovic vies with Miranda to head the ball but Allison holds his nerve, keeps his eye on the ball and punches clear.
00:09 (IST)
Coutinho has been an absolute star for Brazil at this World Cup. Here he delivered a perfectly timed ball for Paulinho to lift over the goalie. Paulinho gets plenty of criticism but this goal showed his best abilities
00:09 (IST)
00:06 (IST)
29' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Things have calmed down after a frenetic start. It does feel like a moment of individual quality is required to break either defence. Neymar's searching ball for Jesus which set the Man City striker up for a shot in the box could have been one such moment
00:05 (IST)
Switzerland 1-0 Costa Rica
Safe to say it was a well-constructed goal from the Swiss as they take the lead against the run of play. Lichtsteiner delivered a deep cross, which was headed down superbly by Embolo into the path of Dzemaili, who smashed the net from eight yards.
23:59 (IST)
23' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Chance! Neymar does well to find some space in the crowded six-yard area, but Serbia goalkeeper Stojkovic comes up with a good save.
23:53 (IST)
10' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Considering what's at stake, Serbia certainly isn't overawed by the occasion. They are fighting toe-to-toe with Brazil at the moment, looking to use Mitrovic's aerial ability in the opposition box whenever possible
23:51 (IST)
STAT ATTACK:
Serbia and Brazil have met 19 times, out of which the Serbs have only managed to win twice. Can they register a famous win on the night to send Brazil out of the World Cup?
23:47 (IST)
16' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Neymar's spending plenty of time on the left flank, looking to stretch play. Thankfully for Brazil, he looks energetic and in a good mood which is an improvement from his tetchy display against Costa Rica
23:46 (IST)
14' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
It was a strange moment as Marcelo himself kicked the ball out of play for treatment. The referee was not pleased and the left-back had to wait until his substitution till he could be checked.
23:42 (IST)
Worry for Marcelo
Filipe Luis replaces Marcelo who can barely walk. The Real Madrid fullback's injury is going to hurt the Brazilians as they will miss his offensive thrust
23:41 (IST)
10' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Early change for Brazil. Left-back Marcelo is out due to injury. He looks devastated as Filipe Luis replaces him
23:36 (IST)
5' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
Fast start by Brazil has Krstajic worried as he pulls over right back Rukavina to give him some instructions to combat the Brazilian offence. Rukavina's flank has already seen plenty of action
23:35 (IST)
3' Serbia 0-0 Brazil
So, as expected, Milinkovic-Savic (SMS hereafter) is playing deeper today in the pivot with Nemanja Matic. Krstajic has ditched the experiment of playing him as a number 10
23:34 (IST)
And we are underway...
Brazil take on Serbia, while Costa Rica are up against Switzerland in Group E
23:32 (IST)
Time for national anthems
23:28 (IST)
Early team news from Spartak Stadium. Mladen Krstajic has rung in the changes as he hopes for Serbia's recovery after the defeat to Switzerland last week. Antonio Rukavina starts at right-back, Milos Veljkovic replaces Dusko Tosic in central defence, and Adem Ljajic is Luka Milivojevic's replacement in midfield.
16:30 (IST)
What should be Brazil's playing XI?
This was their line-up in their previous match:
Alisson, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Fagner, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Willian.
Fancy any changes? Or should Brazil coach Tite opt for the same playing XI?
15:27 (IST)
Brazil coach Tite has stated that the team cannot solely rely on Neymar.
"We shouldn't place the whole responsibility on his shoulders."
Read his press conference quotes here.
14:22 (IST)
Argentina are still in the tournament, thanks to Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo.
Our correspondent Priyansh analyses Argentina's win over Nigeria.
Read his piece here.
13:22 (IST)
Costa Rica vs Switzerland
Costa Rica have been goalless for 368 minutes - their longest drought at the World Cup - and now gone five matches without a win at the tournament.
Now with the pressure of qualification off their mark, they can play more freely and express themselves. Switzerland will have to be on their toes against this hungry team.