Serbia 0-2 Brazil

You feel that this is the decisive phase of this match. If Serbia don't score quickly enough, they may not get another chance

To counter the noisy Serbians, Neymar urges the Seleçao faithful to show some love. They duly oblige

Well, the countless missed opportunities come back to bite Serbia. Neymar's corner is headed home by Thiago Silva, who ran into the six-yard box with an intent to cause harm. Serbia's dreams are on the brink of extinction