

Preview: Brazil will look to build on their morale-boosting 2-0 win over Costa Rica and seal a berth in the knockout stages when they take the field in their final Group E match in Sochi on Wednesday.

Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Brazil need just a draw to secure qualification for the last 16.

For Serbia, a win would guarantee their progress although a draw could see them through if Switzerland lose to Costa Rica by more than one goal in the other group game.

Switzerland vs Costa Rica

Switzerland will be aiming for a pre-quarterfinal berth when they face the already eliminated Costa Rica on Wednesday.

A win or even a draw will be enough for Switzerland to book themselves a ticket for the knockout stages. Switzerland have four points — the same as Brazil who are at the top of the table with a better goal difference. Serbia, who play Brazil at the same time, have three points.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, will be looking to wrap up their 2018 FIFA World Cup journey with a victory after failing to enter the Round of 16.

