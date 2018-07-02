Football world cup 2018

Brazil vs Mexico Round of 16

Sports FP Sports Jul 02, 2018 22:05:02 IST

Abhijit: At this point of the 2018 World Cup when both Messi and Ronaldo have gone home, Neymar has finally arrived.

The superstar scored one and created the other for Roberto Firmino as Brazil saw off Mexico 2-0 in their Round of 16 clash. With this win, the Canarinhos have now outlined their intent for the remainder of the World Cup. It was a professional display by Tite’s men who weren’t overly concerned by Mexico’s fast start. They slowly grew into the game, started dominating and scored at the right moments to burst the Mexican bubble. Although they face a rocky road ahead in the form of the teams they would be facing – Belgium or Japan are next, France or Uruguay await if they get past the quarters – Brazil’s assured performance today will surely make them favourites in the subsequent rounds. The world is waiting on Neymar to deliver a career-defining tournament, and he is just getting started, as Mexico would attest to.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 22:05 PM

