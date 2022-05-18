Senior referee Jagbir Singh clarifies why he raised his hands first on the now-banned wrestler after new video emerged on social media.

A day after wrestler Satender Malik was handed a lifetime ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for alleged physical assault on senior referee Jagbir Singh, a video of the incident started making the rounds on social media which seemingly shows the referee was the instigator.

The incident happened at the KD Jadhav Hall of the IG Stadium during Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials when a controversial decision taken by the referee during the 125kg final turned into a brawl. Satender, who was leading 3-0 at that time with 18 seconds to go, was pinned into a take down by Mohit Grewal, who also forced him out of the mat.

However, the mat referee Virender Malik granted Mohit just a point as he was uncertain on the move. Mohit then requested a video referral and it went in favour of the wrestler, who held the remaining seconds of the bout to win by the virtue of taking the last points.

As per a statement given by Jagbir a day before, the referee was taken aback when Satender approached him and used cuss words before slapping and punching him.

In the video, taken from a distance by a spectator during the 67kg final bout, shows Satender approaching the referee, who was busy officiating the match, and then leaning towards him to say something. Whatever the grappler said didn’t sit well with Jagbir as he appeared to slap the wrestler soon after. The situation then immediately broke into a fistfight with the 125 kg-category wrestler landing heavy blows on the official.

Incident that forced @WFI_Wrestling to impose life ban on Satender pic.twitter.com/JKaJQ7Xsch — firoz mirza (@scribefiroz237) May 17, 2022

Speaking to Firstpost, Jagbir clarified that he never slapped the wrestler but instead pushed him in anger after Satender said something untoward about his daughter.

“I will clarify again that I wasn’t expecting such behaviour from Satender as I have known him for 15 years,” said the referee. “I never slapped him as it appears in the video but pushed him after he said something unpleasant about my daughter.”

It’s worth pointing out that the referee then went on to complete his job of officiating the 67kg final, followed by two more finals while Satender was not seen at the venue after the brawl and is believed to have been absconding. The referee confirmed he's given a statement to the police regarding the incident and an FIR has been lodged.

WFI has confirmed no further action will be taken and their decision of a lifetime ban on the wrestler stays with no further hearing.

“WFI’s decision is final,” said federation’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. “The wrestler was out of line to approach a senior official like that. We have seen the video and although there’s no audio of what the wrestler said, no person will raise his hand until something very unpleasant has been said. The selection committee was present at the venue they saw what happened and the lifetime ban will stay with no further hearing.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.