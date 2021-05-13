The last date to fill the the application form is 4 June, 2021. The deadline for the hard copy to reach the BPSC office is 11 June

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) (Main) competitive examination application window. Those who want to apply can do it by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the positions is 4 June. While the deadline to receive the hard copy of the application forms and relevant documents at the commission office is 11 June up to 5 pm. The recruitment drive aims at filling 553 APO vanacies in Bihar.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the website bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. On the homepage, check for the notification related to APO recruitment and open it

3. Read all the instructions carefully and click on the 'Apply Online' link

4. You'll be re-directed to https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

5. Enter the required details and register yourself

6. After registering, log in using credentials and fill the application form

7. Upload documents, scanned coloured photograph and digital signature

8. Pay the fee and submit it after verifying the details

9. Save a copy. If required, tale a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply: https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Read the following instructions before applying: http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-05-04-04.pdf

The APO prelims were held on 7 February in which a total of 3,995 candidates had passed. Only these candidates are eligible to apply for the mains examination.

There will be seven papers including General Knowledge, Hindi, English, and Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Take a look at the category-wise list of minimum qualifying percentage for the main exam here:

Unreserved Category - 40 percent

Backward Class Category - 36.5 percent

Very Backward Class category – 34 percent

SC, ST, women, and disabled candidates – 32 percent

http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2021-05-04-03.pdf

Candidates who clear the mains exam will then proceed to the interview round post which a merit list will be prepared.